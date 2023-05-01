Obituary – Mary A. Curran

Mary Ann Curran, the daughter of the late Alvin L. Hake and Flora C. (Dietzel) Hake, was born on August 3, 1946, in Washington, Mo. Mary passed from this life peacefully in her sleep on April 28, 2023, at the age of 76, with her loving dog, Muffin, by her side.

Mary spent her childhood around Sherrill, Mo., and attended Licking High School, graduating in 1964. On August 17, 1964, she was united in marriage to Larry R. Curran and to this union two sons were born, Larry LaDon (LD) and Edward Alvin. Larry and Mary raised their family in Duke, Mo., and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with friends and family.

Mary worked many years for AAFES on Fort Leonard Wood. Once her boys were grown, she pursued a degree in nursing and graduated from nursing school as an LPN in 1991. Mary worked as an in-home caregiver and always developed a special bond with her patients.

Mary’s Christian faith was important to her, and she had a true servant’s heart. She was always willing to help others out whether a friend, family or a stranger. She was a member of the Community Lighthouse Church and enjoyed her church family, gospel singings and church suppers.

Mary loved her grandchildren with all her heart and made sure every holiday and birthday was special for them. She also loved her dogs. She and Larry had many special pets over the years.

Mary will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by her sons, Larry LaDon (LD) Curran (Teresa) of Waynesville, Mo., and Edward Alvin Curran (Alicia) of Columbia, Mo.; six grandchildren, Alexis Curran, Trent Curran, Kayla Reed (Dustin), Elizabeth Staples (Jonathan), Emily Curran and Samuel Curran; sister, Audrey; sister-in-law, Georgia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Kathy Curran, as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends from her church and community.

Mary was a special woman and will be remembered for her love and care for others. We know she is now spending time in heaven and helping God to keep Larry in line. Rest in peace. We love you.

A memorial visitation for Mary was held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Community Lighthouse Church in Duke. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Sandy Routh, followed at 12 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.