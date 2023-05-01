Obituary – Nadine J. Michel

Nadine June Michel was born June 30, 1938, at Hartshorn, Mo., to William Jefferson and Eva Ethel (Ireland) Stringer. In the early morning hours of April 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Hartshorn, Nadine entered her Heavenly home to join all those who had gone on before her. She had attained the age of 84 years, 9 months and 26 days.

She was united in marriage to Charles Wayne Michel on June 18, 1955, and they were blessed with 5 children: Lonnie, Denny, Jeannie, Curt and Kelli.

Nadine was saved and baptized at a young age and was a member of Hartshorn Assembly of God Church since May 1955. She served as Secretary/Treasurer for over 30 years there. She loved the Lord and was faithful to attend services as long as her health permitted. Second to love for the Lord was her devotion to her family. She and Charles loved spending time with their grandkids.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jeff and Eva; her husband, Charles; brother, Donald and wife, Vivian; sisters, Ruthene and husband, Duane Gift, and Glenda and husband, David Stoops; as well as 2 infant brothers and one infant sister; granddaughter, Jackie Michel and grandson, Tyler Smith; a brother-in-law, Clyde Lowell and a sister-in-law, Gayle Stringer.

Nadine is survived by: sons, Lonnie and wife, Mary, of Powersite, Denny and wife, Debra, of Hartshorn; daughter, Jeannie and husband, Dan, of Licking; son, Curt and wife, Melissa, of Hartshorn; and daughter, Kelli, of Summersville; brother, Doug Stringer; and sisters, Norma Burch and husband, Frank, and Macel Anderson and husband, Frank; a sister-in-law, June Michel; grandchildren, Scott and wife, Amanda, Stephanie and husband, Mike, Julie and husband, Ryan, Patrick and wife, Cara, Ethan and wife, Brandi, Bridget, Hannah and husband, Austin and Lara; as well as, great-grandchildren, Hailey, Wyatt, Kaylin, Kari, Whitney, Levi, Ben, Carson, Evan, Braedyn, Saydi, Abigail, Tyler, Harper, Ridge and Addison.

Nadine played the guitar and taught some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play also. She enjoyed painting classes and making lap quilts with her dear friend Maggie Cobb. Sewing quilts and clothing for her family was another of her many talents, along with cooking and flower gardening. While raising her family with Charles, lifelong memories were made with the many hours spent fishing, hunting and camping. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Steelman and Rev. Harvey Hoffman officiating. Interment was in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net