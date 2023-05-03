Classifieds: May 4 – May 10, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Multi-family Garage Sale: Tools, fishing rods & gear, furniture, small appliances, games, puzzles, plus size women’s clothes, men’s jeans, vintage dishes, old suitcases, home décor, fabric, sewing supplies and loads of craft supplies, florals, berries, trees, ribbon, primitives, metal containers, candles. Friday & Saturday, May 5 & 6, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 638 County Road 6630, Salem. From Licking, 10 miles from 137 and VV. From Salem, 1 mile from 119 and VV. L/18/1tp

HUGE Multi-family Yard/Porch Sale: Girl clothes newborn to 18 months, 2 baby beds, strollers, walkers, bouncer seats, baby toys, boy clothes medium, women and men’s clothes, furniture, musical instruments, seasonal decorations, crafts, car parts, Flourish trimline canopy, books, chest freezer, numerous other items and we will add to it each day. Rain or shine! Thursday, May 4th, 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, May 5th, 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday, May 6th, 8 am to ?? 105 Maple, Licking. L/18/1tp

Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5, 920 Hiett St., Houston. H/2/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Used Lawnmowers for sale or lawnmower repair. Call 573-202-1337. L/17/4tp

For Sale: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/1/2tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Museum Administrator Wanted: The Texas County Museum of Art & History is currently looking for an Administrator to oversee the daily operation of museum activities. Duties include scheduling classes, groups, special events; organizing fundraisers; basic bookkeeping; and reporting to the Board. Successful applicant will be a self-starter, kind, personable with great people skills, and a genuine interest/background in art or local history. Job involves two days per week, 11-5, March through November. If interested, call the Museum at 573-674-4799 Monday or Tuesday from 11-5 to schedule an interview. L/17/2tp

Help Wanted: Part-time handyman needed for rentals. Carpentry, drywall, framing skills needed. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/1/4tp

Help Wanted: Part-time housekeeper and desk clerk at the Southern Inn Motel, Houston. Call 417-967-4591. H/2/1tc

Wanted:

Wanted: Would like to buy a male Bichon dog. Call 636-497-2012. L/17/3tc

Wanted: Open-minded people to jam at my place by Elk Creek, 417-217-3584. H/2/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Pasture for cows. Call 573-674-2429. L/18/2tc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/48/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp