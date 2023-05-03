Coming Events May 4, 2023

MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST

Licking Mayor Keith Cantrell will host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the Fox Community Room on Thursday, May 4. Everyone welcome!

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In begins its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, on Thursday, May 4. The MC Cruise-In will continue the last Thursday of each month, May through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

JUNK DERBY 2023

The 2023 Junk Derby will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Licking Mill on Saturday, May 6. Events include a Derby Hat Contest, Music, Food Trucks, Craft Booths, Farmer’s Market and Mill Tours throughout the day. Contact Joan Brannam at 417-464-3572 for booth space information. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the Old Mill.

PLANT THE GARDEN DAY

The raised beds in the Community Garden are ready to plant! If you would like to grow produce, bring your seeds and plants at 9 a.m. to the Green Street location, behind the Methodist Church, on Saturday, May 6. The rain date is Saturday, May 13.

HUTCHASON CEMETERY WORK DAY & MEETING

A business meeting and workday will be held at the Hutchason Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

FREE E-WASTE RECYCLING EVENT

A free Electronic Waste Recycling Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 204 West Spruce St., Houston, on Saturday, May 6. For more information contact Tegan Vaughn at 417-247-7875.

MRFD BREAKFAST FOR DINNER & RAFFLE

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold a Breakfast for Dinner and Grillin’ Time Raffle from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the MRFD Firehouse on Saturday, May 6.

MONTAUK’S OLD MILL DAYS

Montauk’s Old Mill Days will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Saturday, May 13. Step back in time with historical re-enactors, traditional artisans, crafters and skill builders.

VOLUNTEER CLEANUP DAY

South Central Solid Waste District invites you to a Volunteer Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Wright County about 4-miles south of Mtn. Grove on Saturday, May 13. Cleanup of an illegal dumpsite will be done; gloves, trash bags, safety glasses and water will be provided. RSVP to Tegan Vaughn at 417-247-7875 or email tvaughn@scocog.org or for more details.

OZARKS OLDER IRON CLUB SPRING SHOW AND TRACTOR DAYS

The Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its Spring Show and Tractor Pulls on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at the club grounds located at 310 Canaday in Cabool featuring John Deere tractors and Maytag gas engines. Tractor Pulls are 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits and demonstrations will be ongoing. Gates open at 9 a.m. with free admission and parking. Facilities are handicap accessible, chauffeured golf carts are available. For more information call 417-274-0355 or visit them on Facebook.

RODEO PARADE

The Licking Rodeo Parade will be held at 2 p.m. in Downtown Licking on Saturday, June 3. Line up is at 1 p.m. at the Licking High School parking lot.

“TWISTS AND TURNS” VBS

Boone Creek Baptist Church Vacation Bible School will be held 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly Sunday, June 4 through Friday, June 9. “Twists and Turns” pre-registration and games will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, with a picnic meal at the church. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to nightly activities on Sunday, June 4.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

PRAYER AND MEDITATION

Abounding Hope Church will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday to anyone wishing to pray and spend a few quiet moments. Someone will be available if you would like to talk. Everyone welcome.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is May 4.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.