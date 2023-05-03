FFA State Convention

Photo submitted
Members of the Licking FFA Chapter attended the 95th Annual State Convention, in Columbia, April 20-21. Buckley Miller (left) and JD Fox attended as delegates, Trinity Davis (front) and Evan Gifford (not pictured) received their state degrees. Advisor Rea Kirkwood (right) attended in full support of her members. FFA membership, industry representatives and guests, and parents hold business meetings, events and exhibits, workshops, award programs, entertainment and inspirational activities each April at the State Convention to encourage, prepare, and advance the leadership and future of agriculture.