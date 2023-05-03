Fish, food, fun and laughter

Photo by Christy Porter
Hungry people of all ages enjoyed the food and the fellowship at Abounding Hope Church Fish Fry Friday evening. Several kids also enjoyed a game of ball on the side yard. From left, front, Jake Floyd, Chuck Hicks and Mark Cooper were kept busy frying the fish and potatoes. Participating in the laughter and helping with the prep work in the back were Taylor Hicks, Christin Hicks, Pastor Phillip McGuire, Connie Buckner and Ronnie Buckner. Inside, volunteers were kept busy dishing up the main entrée, tasty side dishes and desserts. The donation-only dinner was held with all proceeds to benefit the building fund. Also present was Debbie Taylor with a full size Holly Hocks Parade quilt featuring 3D flowers that she pieced and hand quilted. The quilt is being raffled to raise funds for this year’s upcoming Vacation Bible School.
Photo submitted
Holly Hocks Parade quilt.
Photos by Christy Porter