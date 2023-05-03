In this edition: May 4, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Make plans to attend the 2023 Licking Junk Derby; proceeds help with maintenance and restoration of the Licking Mill.

The City of Licking is holding the City Wide Yard Sale and Spring Cleanup days.

Show your support for the Montauk Rural Fire Department at their Breakfast for Dinner & Grillin’ Time Raffle event.

Recognize your senior in The Licking News Graduation edition – contact us at 573-674-2412 or stop by 115 S. Main Street.

Magnolia Way Flea Market is now a UPS Access Point.

Old Mill Day will be held at Montauk Mill.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day will be celebrated in Houston.

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food and HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office.

J&C Enterprises Mo will be holding their first auction.

Licking Post & Timber and Salem Post & Timber are now hiring.

Licking R-VIII and other area schools are recipients of the new School Safety Grant program.

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, “Who Took Care of That,” by Hazel Krewson, is featured in The Poetry Corner.

The annual audit report places Texas County Memorial Hospital in a strong position.

SB51, a new physical therapy law, has been signed.

The rate of STDs continues to rise nationally and in Missouri.

Lee Ann Akins shares many new additions in the children’s and J/YA genres along with current and coming library activities in Bookends.

Montauk State Park is holding a Kid’s Fishing Day.

Ozarks Cooks features “Bacon Ranch Chicken,” submitted by Linda Mondy, this week.

VFW flag collection continues and the Licking 8th graders participated in Government Days.

Senator Karla Eslinger introduces “Citizens in Service to Our State.”

Rick Mansfield shares his latest adventure in “Oh, the People We Meet.” Larry Dablemont gives tips on fishing for “Rock Bass.” Scott Hamilton tells of the “Mathematics in Music.”

Brad Eidson is appointed Associate Circuit Judge for the 25th Circuit.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Dept., Licking Fire Dept., Texas County Health Dept., County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

