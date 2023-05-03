Licking Baseball celebrates Senior Night

By Harv Antle

LICKING – The Licking Wildcats lost their third straight game when they dropped a 15-3 decision on Monday night, April 24, against Hartville at Deer Lick Park.

Hartville scored eight runs over the first two innings and put the game away with a seven-run sixth. Licking fell to 13-5 with the setback.

Keyton Rinne picked up three singles for Licking in the loss. Karson Walker doubled in two runs.

In the JV game, Licking scored a 7-6 victory. Logan Gorman and Jordan Ritz combined for the win on the mound.

Cole McCloy led the offense with a pair of double and four RBIs. Kale Cook collected two singles, Derek Mendenhall tripled, Jaxon Kuhn singled and scored while Karson Walker reached base three times and scored twice.

The win raised the JV Cats’ record to 7-3.

LICKING – The Licking Wildcats ended their three-game skid with an 11-0 shutout over the Mountain View Liberty Eagles on Tuesday night at Deer Lick Park.

Kellar Davis turned in a complete game performance on the mound for the Wildcats. He allowed just one hit and struck out six over five innings.

Malachi Antle led the offensive attack for Licking as he doubled and cranked a three-run home run. Keyton Cook went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Garrett Gorman ripped a bases-loaded double to drive in three runs, and Keyton Rinne doubled in two runs.

Licking raised its spring record to 14-5 with the win.

LICKING – The Licking Wildcats took down the Plato Eagles 13-3 in five innings on Wednesday night, Senior Night, at Deer Lick Park.

Kannon Buckner picked up the win for Licking on the mound. The sophomore went three and one-third innings and gave three runs on six hits while fanning three.

Cole Wallace worked the final one and two-thirds to finish the game for Licking. The win moved Licking to 15-5 overall and 6-1 in the Frisco League.

Rusty Buckner and Kellar Davis turned in 2-for-4 performances at the plate to lead the Wildcat offense. Keyton Rinne drove in two runs and enjoyed a 2-for-3 night.

Licking took the JV game 10-1. Isaac Rinne went the distance on the mound for the win.

Rinne surrendered one run on two hits and fanned eight. With the win, the JV ‘Cats improved to 8-3 this spring.

Karson Walker went 1-for-2 with two runs scored for the victors. Cole McCloy singled, stole two bases, and drove in two runs, and Rinne collected two hits and knocked in two runs.

HOUSTON – The Licking Wildcats blanked the Houston Tigers on Friday night in Houston.

Keyton Cook started for Licking and threw six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, three walks, and struck out 11.

Rusty Buckner earned the save for Licking with a scoreless seventh that included two strikeouts. The win moved the Wildcats to 16-5 for the spring.

Cook also enjoyed a 1-for-3 night at the plate with a run scored. Malachi Antle went 3-for-4 with a run-batted-in while Silas Antle produced an RBI single, and Keyton Rinne singled and scored a run.

Houston won the JV game 2-1. The loss dropped the JV Wildcats to 8-4 on the season.

Brently Morris was charged with the loss on the mound. Karson Walker had Licking’s lone hit and run scored.