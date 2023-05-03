Licking Softball has .500 week

By Christina Medlock

EMINENCE – The Lady ‘Cats traveled to Eminence on Monday, April 24. Licking won 11-6 in a game where they committed five errors and let the Redwings hang around longer than they should.

Janelle Bates picked up the win on the mound, going seven innings, only allowing two earned runs and striking out eight. Zoey Dawson paced the offensive attack, going 2-for-4, driving in three runs. Aubrey Gorman also picked up two hits. Halee Clayton, Mya Rinne, Allie Medlock, Makenna Skidmore, Kadyn Hall and Bates all picked up a hit apiece.

LICKING – The Lady ‘Cats hosted Bourbon Tuesday, earning an 8-7 win.

Lady ‘Cats fielding continued to struggle, committing four errors. Bates picked up the win, striking out eight. Hall and Clayton both had big nights at the plate. Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a homerun. Clayton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs also. Gorman and Rinne picked up the only other hits for Licking. Clayton singled in the bottom of the seventh to secure the Lady ‘Cat victory.

LICKING – Wednesday, the Lady ‘Cats hosted a good Willow Springs team. They lost 16-0. Rinne had the only hit of the night. Bates completed a milestone for the season, going over the 100 strikeout mark. She’s currently at 102 strikeouts for the season.

HOUSTON – The Lady ‘Cats wrapped up the week traveling to Houston Friday, for another tough 16-0 loss. Allie Decker picked up the lone hit for the night.

Photos by Shari Harris