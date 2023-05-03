Man sought for questioning in Summersville incident

The Summersville Police Department is seeking information regarding an incident that occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on April 27 on 5th Street, west of Highway 17. According to the department, officers were notified of a male subject trying to lure a female juvenile into his car.

The man reportedly pulled up alongside the juvenile as she was walking along 5th Street and asked to give her a ride. She declined the ride and continued on, but he drove beside her and again attempted to convince her to get into the car. She ran to the nearest residence and the man left the area, heading toward Highway 17.

The area was searched by Summersville PD, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, but law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle or the subject.

The man was described as mid-20s with dark skin and a dark-colored goatee. He was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored (possibly tan), 4-door car, possibly a Kia. A sticker on the bottom right corner of the back glass said “Just Married.”

Please contact the Summersville Police Department or the Texas County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information regarding this incident or see this vehicle.