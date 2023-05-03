Spring Concerts at Licking schools

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Elementary Spring concert was held Monday evening, April 24, at the Sherman Hill Field House. Songs from the movie “The Greatest Showman” were featured. Elementary students composed The Greatest Showman Ensemble, which accompanied a variety of performers including Oscar Phillips, Isaac Rinne, Autumn Wiebe, Aubrie Peterson, Lisa Haneline, Bellah Wilber, Kaylynn Rinne and Annabel Godi. Elementary Music Teacher Carly Wilber directed the show.

Photos by Shari Harris

On Sunday, April 30, high school and junior high performers presented their Spring Concert, conducted by Mrs. Briana Link, to a large gathering at the Sherman Hill Field House.

Photos by Shari Harris

Junior High Band (sixth and seventh grades) led off with three numbers, followed by Junior High Choir (seventh and eighth grades), with three arrangements.

The LHS Concert Band followed, playing two songs from the recent competition in which they earned a silver rating.

Ensembles and soloists performed songs that they had taken to the State level of competition the previous day. The LHS Double Quartet brought home Bronze medals; Nicole Paolella earned a silver with her solo; the LHS Girls 6 received silver medals as well; as did Dawson Havens with his drum solo and Emalee Breeden with her vocal solo.

Director Briana Link recognized her senior performers for their work. Trinnity Davis, Ally Haneline, Nicholas Hood, Rebecca Lyons, Jedidiah Norris, Savanna Cheyenne Packard, Keyton Rinne, Alex Schwarz, John Tyree and Rachel Wallace were all recognized and received gift boxes from Link.

The show concluded with the LHS Concert Choir performing two pieces from their District Competition, where they earned a gold rating.

A Visual Arts Showcase was also held in conjunction with the Spring Concert. LHS art teacher Leah Sullins displayed second semester work from grades 9-12 visual arts students outside the gymnasium for visitors to appreciate.

Photos by Shari Harris