Annual LHS Athletic Banquet held

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The annual LHS Athletic Banquet was held Thursday, May 4, at the Sherman Hill Field House. Athletes, coaches and their families gathered to celebrate the successes and efforts of ten 2022-2023 sports teams.

Athletic Director Phillip Gambill opened the banquet with greetings for all, and student athlete John Tyree asked for blessings on the meal. Mrs. Toni Melton and her Triple A Catering group prepared and served the meal for the evening.

Coach Terri Moncrief began the team awards with her volleyball players. Hustle Awards were given to Riley Moloney and Linzie Wallace. Abbie Sullins earned the Highest Assist Award. Maci Sparks received the Wildcat Heart Award. Both the MVP award and the Beast Award were presented to Hannah Medlock.

Cross Country Coach Julia Sloan followed with three awards for her runners. Titus Scavone was Most Improved. Oscar Phillips received the Wildcat Award. Levi Stout earned the MVP award.

Coach Kerrie Sanchez presented Cheerleading awards. Emalee Breeden was named Most Spirited. Ally Haneline received the Wildcat Award. Korina Swaringim earned the Coaches Award. Cheerleading MVP this year was Marianna Sanchez.

Girls Basketball had another good year under Coach Steve Rissler. He awarded his players the following: X-Factor Award – Allie Hock; Teammate Award – Finley Sullins; Team First – Abbie Sullins; Most Improved – Kaida Cook; Defensive Player – Linzie Wallace; and Player of the Year – Hannah Medlock.

Boys Basketball finished their last year with Coach Mike Phillips. These athletes were awarded the following: Most Rebounds – Keyton Cook; Best Free Throw Percentage – Austin James; Most Assists – Cole Wallace; Hustle Award – Cole Wallace; Most Improved – Roston Stockard; and Mr. Wildcat Award – Carter Sullins.

Golf Coach Chris Harris gave a variety of awards to his athletes. Roston Stockard received the Most Improved award and the Biggest Storyteller Award. Kolton Sullins received the MVP Award, the Thrown Club Award, and the Biggest Liar Award. Nikki Hood was given the Double Par Star Award. Ayden Wald earned the Broken Club Award. The Old Man Swing Award was given to John Tyree. Cael Wantland received the Big Drive Award.

Coach Delanie Rinne presented the Tennis Team Awards, as follows: Hustle Award – Zoe Mesger, Best Strategy Award – Albert Gyory; Most Improved – Ryder Ingram; MVP – Kara Williams; and Wildcat Award – Trinnity Davis.

Coach Harv Antle did not present Baseball Awards as they still have regular season games to play. He praised his Academic All State Players. The Wildcat Baseball Team received the number one seed in the upcoming district tournament.

Softball Coach Christina Medlock congratulated her players on an improved season as the softball program continues to grow. Their Districts began Saturday in Potosi, against the Salem Tigers.

Track & Field was the final team honored. Coach Steve Rissler recognized his senior athlete, Kaida Cook. The Most Improved Award went to Evy Phillips. Outstanding Performance Awards went to Kaida Cook – Discus; Jaydyn Barnes – Javelin; Oscar Phillips – Pole Vault; and Finley Sullins for four events. The district track meet was scheduled for Saturday in Mountain Grove.

Photos by Shari Harris