Breakfast for Dinner at MRFD

Bill Hansen, MRFD Board President

Saturday morning, May 6, the Montauk Rural Fire Department grilled and served hot dogs, chips and beverages for the kids and their families at Montauk State Park’s Kids Free Fishing Day. The rain held off and everyone seemed to have a good time. We even had Lindsey Lucas, Teen Miss Missouri Outdoors 2023, and Hailey Lucas, Phelps County Fair Queen 2022, visit us for lunch and a few photos. We always appreciate the opportunity to partner with Montauk State Park and were excited to participate at Kids Fishing Day again.

Saturday evening we had our annual Breakfast for Dinner fundraiser at the Fire Station. The menu included biscuits & gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs and desserts.

This year’s raffle winners included: Tom Vitello, 1st place, a Blackstone 30” Griddle, Starter Kit, Cleaning Kit and 20 lb. filled propane tank; Jim Fearheiley, 2nd Place, $250.00; Cecile Cortez, a Kids’ Fishing Package; and Greg Darlington, $130 in the 50/50 raffle, which he generously donated back to the Fire Department.

Due to the very generous donations of fresh eggs, we had enough extra eggs for three auctions of 30 eggs each. The auction winners were Cliff Leitman, Tim Reilly and Christina Hansen.

The Montauk Rural Fire Department Board of Directors thanks everyone who attended one or both of our fundraisers on Saturday. We would also like to acknowledge the generous donations of fresh eggs by both Nicholas Woodworth and Jamie Rictar, and would like to thank the Knights of Columbus for allowing us to use their large portable grill.

For those who are not familiar with us, Montauk Rural Fire Department is a membership funded department and serves as the first emergency response department for an area of approximately 90 square miles in and around the Montauk area of Southwestern Dent County. Our operations include, but are not limited to: structural and wildland fire suppression, extrication and medical services during motor vehicle accidents, along with first responder and search and rescue operations. We also provide extensive mutual aid services to all surrounding departments, and maintain active Mutual Aid contracts with all surrounding emergency response agencies, including county, state and federal level.

Photos by Shari Harris and Submitted