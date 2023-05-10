Busy Derby and Yard Sale Day

Photo by Christy Porter
Saturday was a busy bargain day in Licking. The chilly, windy and damp morning likely reduced the number of shoppers, but a steady stream filtered through town, hitting Licking Downtown’s Junk Derby, the Senior Center’s Flea Market, and the city-wide yard sales. By the time the day began to warm, it was afternoon, and vendors and shoppers alike were weary from the morning of activity. The Junk Derby had several activities for the young and the young at heart, including the “Build a Pot” station, where Lucinda Smith, shown above with a young customer, and Jean Potts instructed novice gardeners on potting a flower which they could then take home with them.
Photo by Christy Porter
Shoppers strolled along Old Mill Street at the Junk Derby. This year’s Junk Derby featured vendors selling crafts, food, produce, bedding plants and seeds, and more, in addition to games for kids, a carousel, face painting, and giveaways from the Texas County Health Department and the Licking branch of the Texas County Library.
Photo by Shari Harris
Lee Ann and Larry Aikens gave children free books, courtesy of Texas County Library-Licking, at Saturday’s Junk Derby. Pamphlets on the Summer Reading Program were also distributed.
Photo by Shari Harris
Suzie Blackburn won the Derby Hat Contest (above) and Buckley Miller donned the winner’s wreath after demonstrating the stick horse racing with Cameron Teems, left, and JD Fox, right, (below).
Photo by Christy Porter
Photo by Christy Porter
Cornhole was one of the games offered at the junk derby, and Cameron Teems, left, and Jim Brannam enjoyed some generational camaraderie as they tossed the bags.
Photos by Christy Porter
Photos by Christy Porter
Photos by Shari Harris, Christy Porter, Gracelyn Wesley