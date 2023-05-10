Coming Events May 11, 2023

MONTAUK’S OLD MILL DAYS

Montauk’s Old Mill Days will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Saturday, May 13. Step back in time with historical re-enactors, traditional artisans, crafters and skill builders.

VOLUNTEER CLEANUP DAY

South Central Solid Waste District invites you to a Volunteer Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Wright County about four miles south of Mtn. Grove on Saturday, May 13. Cleanup of an illegal dumpsite will be done; gloves, trash bags, safety glasses and water will be provided. RSVP to Tegan Vaughn at 417-247-7875 or email tvaughn@scocog.org or for more details.

OZARKS OLDER IRON CLUB SPRING SHOW AND TRACTOR PULLS

The Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its Spring Show and Tractor Pulls on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at the club grounds located at 310 Canaday in Cabool, featuring John Deere tractors and Maytag gas engines. Tractor Pulls are 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits and demonstrations will be ongoing. Gates open at 9 a.m. with free admission and parking. Facilities are handicap accessible, chauffeured golf carts are available. For more information call 417-274-0355 or visit them on Facebook.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION DAY

Armed Forces Appreciation Day will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas County Fairgrounds Community Building, 1585 N. Hwy. 63, Houston, on Saturday, May 20. Events include a Veteran’s Fair, picnic lunch, prizes, health checks, Veteran’s Service Officers, Veteran agencies and family assistance. For more information call 417-217-6595 or 417-260-5959.

TROUT CEMETERY WORK DAY & MEETING

A business meeting and workday will be held at the Trout Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Bring your mowers and weed eaters.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, May 20. Visitors are welcome. For more information, leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

ART CLASS

A Scherenschnitte Woodland Animals of the Rock paper cutting art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or Scratch ‘n Sip making woodland creature scratchboard panels with Patty from 6 to 9 p.m. at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Friday, May 19. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

“FLYING START”

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1218 will host a “Flying Start” informational program on learning to fly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 810 Bryan Street, Willow Springs, on Saturday, May 20. Anyone with an aviation interest is invited to attend. For more information call 417-233-1218 or email eaachapter1218@gmail.com

RODEO PARADE

The Licking Rodeo Parade will be held at 2 p.m. in Downtown Licking on Saturday, June 3. Line up is at 1 p.m. at the Licking High School parking lot.

KINGTOWN CRUISE IN

The Kingtown Cruise In, in memory of Danny Hebblethwaite and Dennis King, will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at 12038 Highway 137, Licking. Free hot dogs and hamburgers, everyone is welcome. Bring your classic car, pickup, motorcycle, or whatever you want. For more information, call 417-217-1775 or 573-578-7231.

“TWISTS AND TURNS” VBS

Boone Creek Baptist Church Vacation Bible School will be held 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly Sunday, June 4 through Friday, June 9. “Twists and Turns” pre-registration and games will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, with a picnic meal at the church. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to nightly activities on Sunday, June 4.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

PRAYER AND MEDITATION

Abounding Hope Church will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday to anyone wishing to pray and spend a few quiet moments. Someone will be available if you would like to talk. Everyone welcome.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, through the last Thursday of each month, May through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

CRAFT SHOW

There will be a craft show at the junction of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs every second Saturday of the month.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is May 18.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

