District Tournaments for Spring Sports

Spring sports teams at Licking High School have competed or are preparing to compete in their district tournaments. Track and Field and the Softball team competed Saturday, May 6, and Tennis and Golf held their districts Monday, May 8. Baseball Districts are scheduled for May 15-17.

Track athletes advancing to the Sectional Tournament on Saturday, May 13, include Finley Sullins in Long Jump, 100m and 200m; Giovanni Chalmers in Discus; Jadyn Barnes in Javelin; Oscar Phillips in Pole Vaulting; Kaida Cook in Discus; Evangeline Phillips in Discus; Sadie Hutsell in Pole Vault; and Kate Mitchell in Triple Jump.

The Softball team fell to Salem, 11-1, in the first round of Districts at Potosi. They finished the season with a record of 10-10-1 overall.

The Tennis Team fell to Osage in the first round of Districts.

Nicholas Hood advanced to State at the District Golf Tournament, with a score of 100. The State Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, May 15.

The Baseball Wildcats are seeded first in the Class 3, District 9 Tournament. They have a first round bye and on May 16 at 4 p.m., they are set to play the winner of the May 15 game between fourth seed Liberty/Mtn. View and Thayer. The game between second seed Houston and third seed Mansfield is slated for May 16 at 2 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for May 17 at 4 p.m. Houston is hosting the district tournament.