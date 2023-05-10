In this edition: May 11, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Licking Farmer’s Market begins May 20.

Recognize your senior in The Licking News Graduation edition – contact us at 573-674-2412 or stop by 115 S. Main Street.

TCMH recognizes May is Stroke Awareness Month.

Old Mill Day will be held at Montauk Mill, and join the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk State Park for a Mother’s Day Buffet.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day will be celebrated in Houston.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed and Farm and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire.

Licking Post & Timber and Salem Post & Timber are now hiring.

Take advantage of an opportunity to “Plant the Garden,” and get tips on how to “Choose the right bedding plants.”

Texas County 911 addresses an “I Am Just the Babysitter” call this month.

Find out how you can help our local Texas County Museum of Art & History in this week’s Museum Muses.

“Dressed for Reliability” is explained by Caleb Jones.

Get preliminary data on the spring turkey harvest from Missouri Department of Conservation.

Rick Mansfield discourses on the dandelion in “A Weed of a Wish?” Larry Dablemont tells of “Lunkers Under the Lights.” Scott Hamilton continues with the correlations between STEM and the arts in “Mathematics in Photography.”

Be alert, May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Dept., Coroner, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.