By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Mayor Keith Cantrell greeted attendees of the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, at the Fox Fire Hall.

Pastor Gary Parker with New Life Free Will Baptist Church prayed a blessing prior to the breakfast, which was provided by City of Licking employees and senior center Director Cindy Wampner. Utilities Clerk Barbara Rodgers, Clerk Gary Hassell, city employees David Hatch, Donnie Trout, Douglas Gibboney, and Cantrell’s wife, Marilyn, served biscuits and gravy, pastries, fruit and beverages that were enjoyed in the fellowship of others. City Administrator Rhonda Kirkwood, city employees Derek Hammond, Kelsey Lane, Chad Shepherd and Rodney Sullins were on hand to assist as needed.

Assembly of God Pastor Paul Richardson and wife, Julie, then provided beautiful and harmonious music. They sang, “Jesus Hold My Hand” and “We Shall See the King” with Paul accompanying on the keyboard. Both selections were lively and inspiring for the early morning hour.

Mayor Cantrell introduced Pastor Erin McConnell, Pentecostal Holiness Church, and Ministerial Alliance member, who spoke on prayers of protection and invited pastoral members of the Licking Ministerial Alliance to come forward.

McConnell began the prayer portion of the program seeking God’s protection and guidance for the mayor, City Council, city employees and the immediate community.

Pastor Richardson requested protection for the Licking Police Dept., Chief and officers, the Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Dept., and all who provide emergency medical services.

The churches, a source of light both in their leadership and in their church communities, and the Ministerial Alliance were prayed over by Pastor Phillip McGuire, from Abounding Hope Church.

“Take it to the one who can something – God,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Rob Lilly. “We don’t know what God’s doing.” He continued with a prayer for the upcoming elections, civil servants and officials.

Licking Christian Church Minister Rick Mosher was then asked to pray for our schools, students, administrators, faculty, incoming Superintendent Telena Haneline, the school board, facilities and security over all.

A sincere thank you was given to all city employees, attending Aldermen Erin McConnell and Linda Breedlove, and all those present, prior to a final prayer offered by Mayor Cantrell.

Photos by Christy Porter