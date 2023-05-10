Photo submitted
Montauk Kids’ Fishing Day was busy this year as 386 kids participated throughout the day. Registration tables were set up near the cleaning station Saturday, across from the Spring Branch, which was limited to use by the kids. Door prize drawings were held, and Owen Huck won a free fish mount donated by Scenic Rivers Taxidermy. The Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association donated a Bear Fishing Rod Holder, handcrafted by Wayne Crawford, a member of the Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association-St. Louis chapter. Crawford is shown above with five-year-old Layne Pehle, who was the proud winner of the bear after the family of Jace Petty, the first name drawn, donated it back because they had won one in a previous year. The Montauk Rural Fire Department donated their grilling expertise and cooked hotdogs, provided by the park, for a free lunch for the kids. Lindsey Lucas, the 2023 Miss Teen Missouri Outdoors, and Hailey Lucas, the 2022 Miss Phelps County Fair Queen, joined the fire department and the many park employees to help with the event.
Photos by Shari Harris and Submitted