Ross is appointed Associate Commissioner

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Robert Ross was sworn in and began his public service to the citizens of Texas County as interim Associate Commissioner, District II, on Wednesday, May 3.

“I was approached to serve on the commission and accepted, as I see this as an opportunity to help and advocate for the people,” stated Ross. “I care, and as a taxpayer I care how tax dollars are spent.”

Ross’ highest priority is protecting a citizen’s freedom of choice. Texas County is a great place to live, work and raise a family; conscientious decisions must be made to ensure it remains that way, emphasized Ross.

“I will advocate and fight for the county to keep it a great place,” stated Ross.

Ross was appointed to fill the vacancy in the Texas County Commission upon the retirement of Doyle Heiney on April 28.

While the township form of government limits commission control, commissioners are positioned to assist the townships with county funds and issues such as roads and availability of fire, medical assistance and emergency disaster planning.

Ross has a unique perspective in public service. Having served on county township boards and then in the state house, he is now “in the middle.” His awareness of rural public concerns and his experience and background in dealing with state entities offers the perfect springboard for knowing which direction to go to receive help to achieve both short-term and long-term goals.

Born at Texas County Memorial Hospital and raised in Texas County, Ross graduated from Summersville High School and now lives in Eunice.

A licensed land surveyor since 2005, Ross attended college in Springfield, studying cartography. From 2004 – 2012, Ross was a state land surveyor based in Rolla. Upon becoming a public servant he began and continues his own land surveying business; he also formerly owned a shooting range.

Ross went on to represent Texas County and portions of Phelps, Pulaski and Howell counties as a representative for the 142nd District in the State House, serving four 2-year terms from 2012 – 2020.

Boone, Carroll, Current, Jackson, Lynch, Ozark, Roubidoux, Sherrill and Upton townships will now be represented by Ross. The commission convenes on Wednesday and Thursday each week, and may be reached at 417-967-3222.