Season 14 of MC Cruise-In begins

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Enthusiasm of approximately 30 bikers was not dampened by overcast weather last Thursday evening at the first Motorcycle Cruise-In of the 2023 season.

Riders came from Licking, Rolla, Salem, Edgar Springs, and Anutt, with a few driving from Rolla and Mtn. View in another form of transportation. The Christian Motorcyclists Association had a tent where they greeted attendees. Attendance was lower than normal due to inclement or uncertain weather conditions elsewhere, but safety comes first.

Deejay Rick Harris from West Plains stood in for regular Lew Lewis and kept the music flowing. Harris was assisted by Licking Sonic Manager Allie Gale and Sonic employee Deszeray Warren in distributing door prizes, while Dana Lewis oversaw the door prizes.

The big winners of the evening were Terri Diedrich, who won a $50 gift card for Stahlman Power Sports, donated by Schmitt Law Firm of Kansas City; and Terry Welch, who won a $25 Licking Shell gas card. Much appreciated sponsors have been generous this year so no one went home empty handed.

The Motorcycle Cruise-In continues the last Thursday of each month through September, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., at the junction of Hwy. 63 and 32. Rain dates will be the following Thursday.

Photos by Christy Porter