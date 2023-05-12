Obituary – Kinsey L. Black

Kinsey Lea Black, who was born on February 2, 1996, in Springfield, Mo., to Ronald and Donna Black, passed away in Seattle, Wash., on April 23, 2023, at the age of 27.

From the day Kinsey was born, she had the fullest head of black hair that kept growing. She was a daddy’s girl until he passed away earlier this year. Kinsey had a deep love for water and learned to swim at a very young age. She stood up for anyone who was getting picked on or made fun of, and her kind heart was always willing to help others.

Kinsey graduated from George M. Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Fla., in 2014 and later attended Missouri State University in Springfield. She was an avid fan of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, traveling and her dog, Leo.

Kinsey is survived by her mother, Donna and brother, Keegan Black, as well as her fiancé, Julian Lara, and grandparents, Ulysses and Bonnie Wilson. Additionally, she is survived by her aunts and uncles: Vivica (Martin) Ray, Tina (Robbie) Williams, Darren (Kristi) Wilson, and Darrell (Jenny) Wilson. Kinsey’s stepfamily includes Meghan Horak, Cheri Black, Tyler (Alexandria) Hale, Trenton Hale, Isaac Schmidt and Terance Hale. Dylan Horak, Thomas, Trace and Grayson Hale were her step-nephews and niece, and she also leaves behind many cousins, extended family and friends.

Even in death, Kinsey continued to give as she had in life, as she was an organ donor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in her honor.