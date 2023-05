Annette James, 52, of Licking, passed away May 14, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Hutchason Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Full obituary to run in the next edition.