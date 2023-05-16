Obituary – Roger D. Stroup

Roger Dale Stroup, age 58, of Licking, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Mercy Hospital-St Louis.

Roger was born August 10, 1964, in Sullivan, a son to the late Raymond Lee and Beverly Thompson Bishop.

Roger was married to Debbie Godfrey and she survives in Bolivar, Mo.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army. Roger had his own special family that he called his family also, Irene Sellman, companion, of Licking, Sharon Sellman, Toni Sellman, of Licking; Courtney Kaplan, who he loved like his own daughter, and his two babies, Karson and Kolson Kaplan, he was their papa and they loved him dearly, all of Licking. He was also preceded in death by Joseph Kaplan, he also felt like his son and was loved as his own.

Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting and karaoke. He loved eating his sister’s cooking. He also loved his Mountain Dew. He had a heart of gold and loved his two sons with all his heart and soul. He was a momma’s boy, and nothing was ever his fault, lol. He was a comedian or at least he thought he was. His sister’s husband’s nickname for Roger was Rogo over and out, so Rogo, until we meet again, over and out.

Survivors include son, Jimmy Stroup, of Newburg; one sister, Crystal Cain and husband Steve, of Licking; one special nephew, Cody Stroup, of Newburg; three granddaughters; and his nieces and nephews that he adored.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Raymond Lee Stroup, Jr.; one son, Dustin Stroup; and one sister, Rhonda Wilhelm.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

“Go rest high on that mountain, buddy, your time on earth is done.”