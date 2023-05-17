In this edition: May 18, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

The Class of 2023 is recognized in a special pullout section this week.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting a Veterans’ Breakfast.

Licking Farmer’s Market starts Saturday.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day will be celebrated in Houston.

Buckner & Gately will be having an upcoming auction.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire.

Get the details on the TCMH Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament.

The Raymondville Picnic schedule is available.

Licking Post & Timber and Salem Post & Timber are now hiring.

The Licking R-VIII School Board shares current meeting information.

Licking R-VIII fourth graders take a field trip around town.

April’s Spotlight Staff member is recognized.

Handmaidens of the Lord share their April meeting.

Missouri State Parks honor military service.

The Licking Library is getting ready for the Summer Reading Program and they share more new items that are available.

Red Hat Mad Hatters celebrated a birthday.

This week Ozarks Cooks features “Roasted Veggie Pita Bread Pizza,” submitted by Linda Mondy.

Rick Mansfield shares how “Everyone Has a Story.” Larry Dablemont has “A Not-So-Bad Invader.” Scott Hamilton continues the importance of mathematics in “About Mathematics in Image Composition.”

The University of Missouri is offering an online basic gardening program.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Board of Aldermen, Licking Police Dept., County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

