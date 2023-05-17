LHS Class of 2023

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Family, friends, administrators, teachers, and, very importantly, graduating seniors filled the Sherman Hill Field House on the Licking High School campus for the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2023 on Sunday, May 14.

Seventy-one seniors earned their diplomas this year. Of those, seven earned Summa Cum Laude honors (GPA of at least 4.0); seven were honored as Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.85 – 3.99); and eight received Cum Laude honors (GPA of 3.7 – 3.84). Forty-four students received A+ Scholarship Awards. Graduates in the top ten percent of the class receive the George Washington Carver award, presented by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and seven students received this award.

Supt. Mrs. Cristina Wright addressed what will be the final graduating class in her time as District Superintendent. Senior speakers included Macayla Hackman, on Academic Excellence; Keyton Rinne, whose address on character emphasized spreading love through kindness; and Cole Wallace, who recalled some of his favorite memories.

Photos by Shari Harris

Honors and awards were announced by Senior Class Counselor Joann Cooper, and were presented to the following:

Malachi Antle – A+ Scholarship Award; Missouri Gaming Association’s Project 21 Scholarship, $2,500; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000; Luke Holland Scholarship, $1,000; Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Scholarship, $1,000; Steve Denbow Memorial Educational Scholarship, $300.

Madison Balcom – A+ Scholarship Award; Helping Hands Scholarship, $1,000; Steve Denbow Memorial Technical School Scholarship, $500; Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250.

Alexander Buckner – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Career & Technical Educational Certificate; Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2,000; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Town & Country Bank Scholarship, $1,000; Rolla Technical Institute: The Joe Luebbert Scholarship for Outstanding Students, $100.

Emma Buckner – A+ Scholarship Award; Steve Denbow Memorial Technical School Scholarship, $500.

Caitlin Burch – A+ Scholarship Award.

Kendall Burch – A+ Scholarship Award.

Brandon Canavan – A+ Scholarship Award.

Cyrus Chalmers – A+ Scholarship Award; Gina McKinney Scholarship $2,000; University of Missouri-Columbia Provost Scholarship, $1,000.

Dalen Clayton – A+ Scholarship Award; Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2,000.

Kaida Cook – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Career & Technical Education Certificate; Earl Haggard Scholarship; Lisa Henry Scholarship; Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation’s Access EXTRA Scholarship, $2,000; Missouri Southern State University MOSO Merit Green Scholarship, $2,000; Booster Club Scholarship, $500.

Devin Crews – A+ Scholarship Award.

Jacob Crow – A+ Scholarship Award.

David Culp – A+ Scholarship Award; Missouri State University Academic Distinction Scholarship, $1,500.

Jacob Cummins – A+ Scholarship Award.

Trinnity Davis – A+ Scholarship Award; Coy L. Rodgers Scholarship; Music Scholarship, $250.

Winter Dayton – A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; East Central College Richard Knudsen Memorial Foundation Scholarship, $450.

Gracie Elledge – A+ Scholarship Award; FCCLA Community Blood Center of The Ozarks Award $125.

Roberto Ezquivel – A+ Scholarship Award.

Alyssa Freeman – A+ Scholarship Award.

Evan Gifford – A+ Scholarship Award; Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship, $500; Steve Denbow Memorial Technical School Scholarship, $500.

Madison Gorman – A+ Scholarship Award.

Macayla Hackman – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Missouri State University Provost Scholarship, $4,000; Missouri State University A+ Recognition Scholarship, $500; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $2,000; Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500; Steve Denbow Memorial Educational Scholarship, $300.

Jonathan Hagler – A+ Scholarship Award; Romines Family Scholarship, $5,000; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Nichols Stock Farm Scholarship, $1,000; Houston Community Foundation Vocational Scholarship, $900; The Fleet Reserve Lyndell G. Featherston Scholarship, $600; Lucas Jones Memorial Scholarship, $500; Steve Denbow Memorial Technical School Scholarship, $500; Progressive Ozark Bank Scholarship, $250.

Ally Haneline – A+ Scholarship Award.

Nicholas Hood – A+ Scholarship Award; Gina McKinney School at Large Scholarship.

Kylee Layton – A+ Scholarship Award; Steve Denbow Memorial Technical School Scholarship, $500; Eden Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300; Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250.

Madelyn Lilly – A+ Scholarship Award; Future Doctors Scholarship, $2,200; Alumni Scholarship, $500; James Miller Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Belle Love – A+ Scholarship Award.

Jedidiah Norris – A+ Scholarship Award.

Dakota Melton – Career & Technical Educational Certificate; Rolla Technical Institute: The Joe Luebbert Scholarship for Outstanding Students, $100.

Kyson Quick – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Missouri State University Provost Scholarship, $4,000; Missouri State University A+ Recognition Scholarship, $500; Alumni Scholarship, $500; S&R Insurance Scholarship, $500.

Keyton Rinne – A+ Scholarship Award; University of Missouri St. Louis Curators Scholarship, $6,000.

Marianna Sanchez – A+ Scholarship Award; University of Missouri Columbia Diversity Award, $3,000; Gina McKinney Scholarship $2,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000.

Alexander Schwarz – A+ Scholarship Award.

Brent Shepherd – A+ Scholarship Award.

Brayden Smith – A+ Scholarship Award; D. Wyatt Scholarship; Colton Ogden Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Steve Denbow Memorial Technical School Scholarship, $500.

Maci Sparks – A+ Scholarship Award; Steve Denbow Memorial Educational Scholarship, $300; FCCLA Community Blood Drive of the Ozarks Award, $125.

Abigail Sullins – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,500; Murphy Scholar-Athlete Scholarship, $1,000.

Rylee Sundell – A+ Scholarship Award.

Korina Swaringim – A+ Scholarship Award; University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy Dean Scholarship, $16,000; University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy Preview Day Scholarship, $2,500; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000; Lucas Jones Memorial Scholarship, $500; Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250; Science Club Scholarship, $250.

Emma Taber – A+ Scholarship Award; Southern Illinois University Saluki Gold Scholarship, $3,500; Eden Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300.

Aubri Tillery – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; University of Missouri Columbia Excellence Award, $3,500; Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2,000; University of Missouri Columbia Mary Impey Brown Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; University of Missouri Columbia Ralph & Angie Stair Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000.

John Tyree – A+ Scholarship Award.

Ayden Wald – A+ Scholarship Award.

Cole Wallace – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Earl Haggard Scholarship; Missouri State University Chancellor Scholarship, $1,500; Dale Stanley Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000; Booster Club Scholarship, $500; Community Teachers Association Scholarship, $500; James Miller Memorial Scholarship, $500; Jimmy Gobble Scholarship, $300; Steve Denbow Memorial Educational Scholarship, $300.

Dr. Jarad Rinne, High School Principal presented the senior class, and Mr. Rawly Gorman, President of the Board of Education, joined by other members of the Board, presented diplomas, to the delight of families and friends, who joyfully cheered for their graduates.