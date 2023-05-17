LPD welcomes Tristin Hall

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Police Department acquired a new full-time police officer when City Administrator Rhonda Kirkwood swore in Officer Tristin Hall on Monday, May 8.

Hall graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute – University of Missouri, Columbia on May 4.

“I hope to be an asset to the Licking Police Department, as well as the City of Licking community,” said Hall. “I really appreciate the city and the community putting their trust in me and I am honored to begin my career here, serving my hometown.”

Hall received his primary and secondary education attending Licking R-VIII and was a 2019 graduate. He enjoyed sports and outdoor activities growing up.

His community service began when he joined the Licking Rural Fire Department as a junior firefighter, service he continued as a volunteer until moving to Arkansas in 2020.

“I remember working calls with Tristin when he was a junior firefighter with the Licking Rural Fire Department,” stated Chief Pat Burton. “He has always shown commitment and a willingness to serve the Licking community, and told me he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement. It was an honor to give him his badge at his graduation, and I look forward to watching him grow in his law enforcement career. I believe Officer Hall will be a great asset to our department and community.”

Congratulations, welcome home, and best wishes to Officer Tristin Hall as our newest member of the LPD!