McClain Forest Products: SHARP certified

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Raymondville facility of McClain Forest Products, LLC, received a top safety designation on Thursday, May 11, from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Raymondville Plant Manager Kevin Evilsizer commended everyone’s hard work in attaining the Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) certification.

“The SHARP certification is only attainable through the dedication of our employees,” said Kevin Evilsizer. “Today we’re celebrating three years injury free and I have the ultimate respect for all of you.”

Kiln dried hardwood lumber and flooring products are processed at the McClain Raymondville location, designating it as a high risk area in manufacturing.

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relation (DOLIR), OSHA and SHARP toured the facility at Raymondville, a town known historically as “Timber Town,” prior to the presentation of the SHARP certification, a Certificate of Recognition from the Governor and a SHARP flag.

“This safety program was a company vision, and we started this vision at the top in the company when talking with the Missouri DOLIR. Our goal is to keep our employees safe,” emphasized Darwin Murray, the President of McClain Forest Products. “First let me say thank you to the Raymondville team for taking this seriously, for supplying the leadership to reach these goals. We couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for you all. I want to tell you how much I appreciate you and thank you for serving on the safety committee. Thank you for your participation and thank you to the Department of Labor and their cooperation. Keep it going!”

Bill McDonald, OSHA Area Director, thanked the McClain leadership and Evilsizer, for providing the (plant) leadership.

“But at the end of the day it belongs to everyone here. You do an excellent job looking out for yourselves but also looking out for your fellow workers. Everyone goes home safe at the end of the day; that’s quite an accomplishment for the amount of lumber you handle everyday,” he stated before presenting the SHARP certification plaque from the Department of Labor.

Seventeen employees process approximately 600,000 board feet per month; that’s equal to about 86 semi trucks of lumber.

Including Raymondville, there are now three SHARP designations within the company and all participants were recognized by Anna Hue, the director of DOLIR, Labor Standards.

The company’s Alton and Van Buren locations are right at their five-year, injury free SHARP certification.

“It has been an honor to be at all three presentations of your SHARP designations. Every worker that goes to work should be going home from work. Congratulations! Safety makes a difference in so many people’s lives,” said Hue.

She then presented the McClain leadership with a Certificate of Recognition from Governor Parson for their “outstanding example of a safe and healthy workplace in the state of Missouri.”

On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Manager Daniel Stark, added, “Congratulations on being our latest SHARP participant. Raymondville is number 31, to put that in perspective, that’s out of 120,000 small businesses in the state.”

The SHARP recognition program gives exemption from OSHA programs and inspections for a period of time. There are also monetary benefits, such as lower workers’ compensation insurance premiums, savings that can be applied toward better equipment, pay raises, bonuses, etc. Inclusion also means automatic membership in the Missouri SHARP Association, where businesses exchange ideas on how to make their programs better. Certification is valid for one to two years and is reviewed annually. Renewals can continue indefinitely as requirements are met.

Stark presented a SHARP flag to the employees, signifying that they have reached safety and health programs of excellence.

McClain Forest Products Koshkonong and West Plains, Mo., and Western Grove, Ark., facilities are expected to join the SHARP certification program in about a year.

This would achieve what Evilsizer stated as, “The ultimate goal is to get all the Missouri facilities certified.”

Murray blessed the families and food, before attendees enjoyed a luncheon meal.