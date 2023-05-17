Old Mill Day at Montauk

Photo by Christy Porter
Jamin Bray, musician and Park Naturalist, and park visitors enjoyed hearing and playing musical instruments at Montauk State Park’s Old Mill Day on Saturday. Bray was one of the many historical demonstrators who shared their knowledge with attendees at the free event. Demonstrations included a blacksmith, a tinsmith, dutch oven cooking, archery, butter churning, basketweaving, woodworking, chocolate making, several textile arts, beekeeping, a moonshine still, leatherwork and metalwork. Some demonstrators also had their products available for purchase, as were the products of area artisans with booths. Fishing lures and nets, birdhouses, paintings, pottery, local author books, flowers, plants, birdhouses, soaps, shampoo, jewelry, utilitarian textiles, drink ware, baked goods, syrups, honey and kettle corn were among the products for attendees’ shopping pleasure. Mill tours were held with historical background and explanations freely given. Aaron Epstein and son, Mason, took time to play a game of checkers, just as patrons of the mill would have done while waiting for their flour or cornmeal to be processed. Park personnel, volunteers, vendors and nice weather prevailed for a full day of fun, stepping back into time.
