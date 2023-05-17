 Skip to content

RJO continues good works

| |

Photo submitted
Sandy Robertson, with the Texas County Baptist Association Girl’s Camp, requested 10 lap blankets for the program. The Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC-Licking sewed and quilted the blankets with the provided fabric squares.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Restorative Justice Organization (RJO) within state correctional centers performs volunteer work and completes projects that are in service to fellow citizens; the projects then are donated to support nonprofit entities within the community. Their activities may include food programs, creative endeavors such as quilts and textile projects, and giving aid in various forms to children and the elderly.

Photo submitted
Children in the Texas County Foster Care Program receive a birthday gift package that includes a quilt with the child’s first name, from the Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC-Licking.

As an ongoing project the RJO at the South Central Correctional Center-Licking provides a birthday package for the foster children out of Texas and Dent counties. The gift package includes a quilt with either the child’s first name or their initials, a stocking hat, artwork, hygiene items and stationary items.

Photo submitted
The Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC-Licking also provides children in the Dent County Foster Care Program with birthday gift packages that include a quilt with the child’s initials.

RJO also takes requests for special projects as a way of giving back to the community.

Recently the Texas County Baptist Association was the recipient of 10 sewn and quilted lap blankets made from provided fabric squares. The lap blankets will be a special project for participants at the Girl’s Camp to be held this summer.

Photo submitted
The Plato School District will dress up Pre-school (shown) and Kindergarten graduation with mural backdrops made by the Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC-Licking.

The Plato School District received two backdrop murals that will be used during the Pre-school and Kindergarten graduation.

Photo submitted
Licking Church of Christ Pre-school will enhance graduation with the banner made by the Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC-Licking. The children’s names will reportedly each be placed on a crayon.

Licking Church of Christ Sonshine & Rainbow Dayschool was also given a crayon banner on which the children’s names will be written for their upcoming graduation.

Photo submitted
Juneteenth Pageant banner.

A Juneteenth banner was given to Mrs. Ruby Riley for the upcoming Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant to be held in St. Robert.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment