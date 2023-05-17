Texas County Library receives grant

Submitted

The Texas County Library received a grant for $10,000 from the Mindel Family Foundation and issued from a donor advised fund of the California Community Foundation.

Funds are being used to provide STEM and LEGO kits, books and storage carts for the Library Summer Reading Program. There will be a designated day during Summer Reading that the kids can come in and build with the STEM/LEGO kits, and they can always come in and check out books on any day.

A Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now – Building a Community with Kindness,” kicks off at all Texas County branches on June 1, and continues through July 20. Ages 3- through 12-years-old are welcome to participate. Registration is on Thursday, June 1, and will take place in Licking and Houston at 3 p.m. and at 1 p.m. in Cabool and Summersville.