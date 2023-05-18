Obituary – Judith L. Higginbotham

Judith L. Higginbotham, 80, of Rolla, Mo., passed away on March 16, 2023. She was born on March 8, 1943, in New York, N.Y., to the late John Franklin and May Esther (Tippin) Laidig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, William J. Higginbotham, Sr. and Ryan D. Moats, Jr.; one brother, John Raymond Laidig; and one sister, Jean Laidig.

Judith was generous, loving, hard working, very intelligent and fiercely independent. She enjoyed wildflowers, songbirds and a good book. Judith was a long-time member of the Central Community Church of God, served in many roles and cared deeply for their childcare ministry, All God’s Children.

Judith taught for many years in the Licking, Mo., school district as a junior high and high school math teacher and East Central College as an adjunct instructor. She was known as “Mrs. H” by her students, and she made a lasting impact on countless students. Judith had degrees from the University of Kansas (B.A.) and Oklahoma State University (M.S.) in mathematics.

Judith will be greatly missed by her surviving family, siblings, Margaret Chatham, of Falls Church, Va., Susan Dansand, of Milwaukee, Wis., Thomas Laidig and wife, Helen Evans, of Point Richmond, Calif.; children, William Higginbotham, Jr. and wife, Betty, of Chesapeake, Va., Thomas Higginbotham, of Fort Myers, Fla., Patrick Higginbotham, of Fort Myers, Fla., JoAnne Enlow and friend, Greg Gant, of Rolla, John Higginbotham, of Fort Myers, Fla., Ryan D. Moats, III and wife, Kathleen, of Omaha, Neb., David Moats and wife, Kathryn, of Bentonville, Ark., Michael Moats and wife, Michele, of Rolla, and Joseph Higginbotham and wife, Sarah, of St. James; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Judith L. Higginbotham will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Central Community Church of God, in Rolla, with Pastor Dan Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Central Community Church of God.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.