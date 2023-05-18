Obituary – (Leaman) Lemond “Eugene” Maxey

(Leaman) Lemond “Eugene” Maxey departed this world on May 16, 2023, at the age of 91 years, 2 months and 15 days.

Eugene was a Devoted Husband, a Loving Father, and an Adoring Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

Eugene was born on March 1, 1932, to Tim & Edna (nee Crum) Maxey, in Licking, Mo. Eugene moved from Licking to St. Louis in 1950, where he worked until joining the military, serving as clerk during the Korean War. When Eugene returned from overseas, he attended college at Greenville College in Greenville, Ill. Eugene received his master’s degree from Webster College, in St. Louis, in education, and was ordained in 1958. He was employed by St. Louis Christian Academy and Church of St. Louis working with Rev. J.L. Autenrieth and Rev. Ralph Hebblethwaite. Eugene was a teacher, preacher, principal and bus driver for the school.

On June 2, 1956, he married his loving wife, Lillian (nee Hoffert). They raised two children together. In 1962, Eugene purchased his father’s farm in Licking, Mo. The family planted trees, picked up rocks, raised cattle, and entertained students and other family members on the farm. In 1993, Eugene retired from teaching, and in 2005, Eugene and Lillian relocated to the farm starting a new chapter of their life. Besides living full-time on the farm, one of Eugene’s greatest joys was when he purchased additional acreage that included a section of Bean Creek. Bean Creek had been a part of his younger life and he was proud to now own a part of it and be able to baptize several members of the family in it.

Eugene loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was always willing to talk about the Lord and he thrived studying Prophecy and writing an article each week for the Licking News about Christian eschatology.

Eugene was all about family, friends, fellowship, fun, food and Pepsi. He never met a stranger and he loved to laugh or make someone laugh. He loved sports, running track, playing basketball, softball and Ping-Pong. He spent many years watching his children, grandchildren and countless others participate in sports. He was an avid follower of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He loved to tell a story especially if he could make someone laugh. He enjoyed time at the Licking Bridge Builders Community Center and served as a board member there. He spent time each week playing Ping-Pong or visiting friends at the center.

Eugene never told his family and friends how to live; instead, He Lived…and let us all watch him do it. And what a time he had living it.

After living over 91 years, it is hard to sum up a man’s life in just a few paragraphs. But the most important thing to know about Eugene is that he loved and lived life to the fullest. Eugene will be missed in every single sense of the word.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Lillian; his children, Sharon (Maurice) Parker, St. Louis, Mo., and Tim (Kelly) Maxey, Villa Ridge, Mo.; his grandchildren, Christina (Steve) Magana, Brian (Rachel) Holt, and Bradley (Gayle) Maxey; great-grandchildren, Roman, Antonio, Chandler, Bella and Christian; and one sister, Iris James.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Faultine Maxey, LeeRoy Maxey and Forrest Maxey; and his four sisters, Maxine Rinne, Verdeen Krueger, Georgia Maxey and Lorene Maxey.

