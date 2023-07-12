In this edition: July 13, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Sandy wishes her parents, Charles and Barbara Campbell, a Happy 65th Anniversary!

New Life Freewill Baptist Church is hosting a Walter Plant Gospel Music Concert.

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

Buckner & Gately Auction Service is holding an auction on Saturday; see what’s available.

You can get started on your degree today at DruryGO.

Registration is going on now at Missouri State University-West Plains.

Phelps Health announces a new name for their immediate care clinics: Phelps Health Walk-In Clinics, with the same care.

The Star Dramatic Company announces its newest production.

See additional class photographs from the LHS Mini Alumni Banquet.

Missouri S&T and Wichita State University announce post-secondary honors.

MSU-WP has received a grant to expand their welding program.

Texas County Memorial Hospital shares a life-saving story.

“Healthy Ways to Stay Hydrated This Summer” are shared in this month’s “For Your Health.”

The Licking Library continues the Summer Reading Program and adds new items to their collection in “Bookends.”

Community participation is appreciated in assuring proper disposal of U.S. flags.

Learn how to become a Missouri Master Gardener.

This week Ozarks Cooks features “Layered Artichoke Salad,” submitted by Linda Mondy.

Rick Mansfield shares a statement made by a war veteran that ends “I’ll fight over there so we can have that right here,” in his column “Freedom.” Larry Dablemont figures summer’s goin’ pretty much the way it should in “Hot Times.” Scott Hamilton tells of an amazing battery in “Voyager 2 Battery Still Going Strong.”

You can also keep current with reports from the LRVFD, LPD, Coroner, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; and in Edgar Springs at Dollar General.