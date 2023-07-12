Pulling for the FFA

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Truck and Tractor Pull held their first pull of the 2023 season Saturday evening at R&S Track, with a great attendance bolstered, no doubt, by the perfect weather. Lawn chairs lined the fence, in places three and four rows deep, and others filled the backs of trucks or the bleachers to raise money for the FFA and enjoy the show.

The Southern Missouri Truck and Tractor Pull Association was joined by The Stubborn Mule to offer non-stop action on the track, as mini rods and lawn mowers pulled The Stubborn Mule sled on one side while the track on the other side was being restored between SMTTPA pulls. Local and regional pullers competed for prize money in the pulls, giving those attending a nearly four hour show.

Results of the SMTTPA Truck & Tractor Pull were as follows:

11,000 Hot Stock – Ronnie Neill 352.02; Jeremy Spradling 337.03; Charlie Beard 325.07

Hot Stock – Kyle Kinder 337.02

Small Block SS – Dewey Holt 313.07; Jake Buckner 309.05; Tery Huber 304.07; Donnie Rogers (EXH) 195.05

DOT 2WD – Jason Janes 334.02; Rickey Lee 333.11; Kelly Hancock 332.05; Wyatt Janes 326.11; Culley Despain 326.05; Kyle Kellerman 319.08; Trenton Hoover 290.03

Super Street – Nathanael Gunter 322.01; Darel Hogan 321.02; Brad Gunter 315

Limited SS Tractor – Andrew Goeller 339.08; Dave Otto 330.02

Pro Street – Craig Replogle 318.1; Charlie Chrisman 313.11; Hunter Rost 306.04; Jess Vandiver 305.09; Brandon Rust 304.08

9,500 Profield – Ronnie Neill 321.09; Jeremy Spradling 308.08

Pro Stock 4×4 – Allen Box 334.07; Travis Replogle 332.03; Gary Letterman 330.03; Doug Murray 295.05; Roy Ogden (broke down) 121.01

Pro Stock 2WD – Sam Loveland 328.08

Hometown Tractor – Garrett Witt 282.07; Oliver Eilenstein 279.1

Hometown Truck – Gary Parks (Blue-2) 345; Trisha Parks (Blue) 318.1; Freddie Keaton 312; Gary Parks (Blue) 306.07; Kinley Keaton 305.05; Gary Parks (F-250) 297.02; Trisha Parks (Dodge) 264.11; Gary Parks (Dodge) 253.01

Mark your calendars, because the Mid Missouri Truck & Tractor Pulling Association (MMTPA) returns to R&S Track on Saturday, September 30, with more pulling action to enjoy.

Photos by Shari Harris