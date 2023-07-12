Vintage autos roll in to Licking

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

This year’s 39th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show, held on Saturday at the Old City Park, was somewhat reminiscent of the old drive-in theaters and restaurants.

Set-up began before 6:30 a.m. in the wet weather that persisted throughout the day, however it did not deter participants, with the first car arriving at 7:05 a.m.

Photos by Christy Porter

“Keeper of the Gate,” aka Tom Gale, directed motorists into the event, including a few vehicles that were originally from as far away as New Zealand and New York, which have over time made their way to the car and bike show in Licking.

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Shari Harris

Cars, trucks and motorcycles ranged from the early 1929 Model As to a newer 2023 model, bringing back cruisin’ nostalgia and showcasing the advancement of transportation.

Car club members David Black, Mike Creech, Ron Harrington and Tony Todaro heroically made some tough decisions while judging the 80 entrants, ultimately having to decide a four-way tie for “Best of Show.”

Photos by Christy Porter

DJ’s Lew Lewis and Rambling Rick Harris with “The Road Show” kept the classic tunes rolling, bringing back memories for some and introducing others to a timeless music.

Grilling hot dogs and hamburgers kept member Bill Mares busy; equally busy were members Martha Combs, Tina Creech, Diane Nece, Veronica Stoner and Renee Todaro serving a favorite summertime menu of hot dogs and burgers.

The Wildcat Travel Club served multiple flavors of hand-dipped ice cream until they ran completely out of the sweet treat.

Door prize winners were called throughout the event.

The Licking Senior Center held a silent auction of many unique items, raising $1,048.00.

Ron Barton won $119 in the 50/50 raffle after bringing up a large handful of tickets.

The Licking Police Department, in cooperation with the Licking/Rural Volunteer Fire Department, had the Sheriff’s Mobile Command unit set up with candy and coloring books for the kids. The LRVFD was raffling a 12-gauge Hatfield shotgun, of which there remains a limited number of tickets available.

Photos by Christy Porter

Member and past president Jim Black announced the winners and President Aaron “Abe” Epstein presented the trophies.

Photos by Christy Porter

There were 33 first place winners, 33 second place winners and 14 third place winners. Willie Hanger won “Best of Show” with his 1966 Ford F100, Scott Clark won the “Mayor’s Cup” with his 2014 Mustang GT and Levi Cantrell won “Chief of Police Choice” with his 2009 Harley Davidson Streetwide.

Local participants were well represented, while the furthest vehicle traveled 190-miles from Illinois to participate. Members of the Current River Cruisers, the Shannon County car club and a group out of St. Louis, the STL Stings, joined Rt. 63 Car Club members at the car and bike show.

The Rt. 63 Car Club is a non-profit organization that distributes donations to area benevolent organizations.

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Christy Porter