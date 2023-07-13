Obituary – Frank A. Triplett

Frank A. Triplett, age 79, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Licking, Mo. Born December 30, 1943, in Licking, Mo., to Frank and Zoe Triplett.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol; and best friend of forty years, Steve Ingram, with whom he’s drank many beers.

He is survived by his constant good friend, Sherry Jackson; nephew, Mack Driesel; an aunt and uncle of Salem; and longtime friend, Dewayne Green.

Frank ran Triplett Package store with his former wife, Ruthene Triplett. He also worked as a welder, competition shooter, gunsmith and finally retired from Licking Elementary as the school janitor. Frank loved the river and driving back roads looking for wildlife.

Frank was known to be a God-fearing man, shy, honest and generous to a fault. He enjoyed helping others and would loan them his last ten dollars if he had it. He lived a simple life and didn’t ask for much and didn’t require much. He preferred the quiet life and kept a close circle of friends around him. Frank never spoke ill of anybody, was kind and had a generous heart. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Frank’s wishes he was cremated with a graveside memorial service to be held in Licking Cemetery at a later date.

