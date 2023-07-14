Obituary – Lou Ann Edgar

Lou Ann (Buckner) Edgar, 92, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Salem.

Lou Ann is survived by her loving children: Jeff Edgar and wife, Cindy, of Sebring, Fla., Jake Edgar and wife, Angel, of Edgar Springs, Mo., Janet Williams and husband, Ed, of St. James, Mo., Ross Edgar and wife, Cindy, of Merriam, Kan., and Fred Edgar and wife, Terri, of Lowell, Ark.; grandchildren: Lance Edgar, Carolynn Bauer and husband, Jeffrey, Amber Pryor and husband, Stuart, Kreisa Edgar, Caleb Edgar and wife, Ellen, Rachel Bowman and husband, George, Sarah Hernandez and husband, Leo, and Marissa Nigh; step-grandson: Donovan Reno and wife, Melissa; great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Caroline, Stanley, Luke, Jayden, Emma, Hadley, Will, Sammy, Henry, Gentry, and Lucy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Preceding her in death were husband: Wilton “Wil” Edgar; son: Stan Edgar; infant son: Stephan Edgar; grandson: Jeremy Williams; parents: Seba and Grace Buckner; and all her siblings.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the Roseberry Cemetery, Edgar Springs, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo. Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com.