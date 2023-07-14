Obituary – Mary E. Heavin

Mary Elva Heavin, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the age of 90.

She was born on June 4, 1933, in Maricopa County, Ariz., to the late Arthur Rogers and Era (Collins) Rogers. On November 20, 1954, she married Richard Heavin. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1977.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by an infant son, Everett Luther Heavin; two brothers and three sisters.

Mary was a longtime member of the Edgar Springs Baptist Church. She was an avid Cardinal baseball fan and she loved shopping.

Mary will be greatly missed by her surviving family, which includes: one son, Lloyd Heavin of Edgar Springs; two daughters, Jan Ziegler and husband, Mark, of Edgar Springs, and Nancy Robertson and husband, Rick, of Rolla; four grandchildren, Janel Ziegler, Arianna Gray, Justin Robertson and Ryan Robertson; and four great-grandchildren, Haley Robertson, Olivia Robertson, Harlie Gray and Jersie Gray.

A graveside service for Mary E. Heavin will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at the Null and Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Phelps Health Hospice.