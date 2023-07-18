Drug arrest

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

LICKING, Mo. (July 14, 2023) – On July 9, 2023, a Licking Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit on West State Route 32. The driver was identified as Kaleb Lewis, of Ellington, Mo. Lewis was cited for Exceeding Posted Speed Limit (6-10 MPH over), Operate Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility, and Display/Possess Plates of Another Person/Vehicle.

The front seat passenger initially refused to identify herself for a Seat Belt Violation as required but was later identified as Kellee Letterman, of Springfield, Mo. K9 Atos was deployed to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle and provided a positive alert for the presence of illicit substances. During the subsequent probable cause vehicle search, multiple items of drug paraphernalia were located; including several hypodermic syringes containing a substance that Letterman stated was methamphetamine. Letterman was found to have two outstanding felony warrants from Texas County for drug possession, and was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.

A Probable Cause Affidavit will be sent to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office seeking the following charges for Kellee M. Letterman, age 41, of Springfield: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class D felony) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class D misdemeanor).

The above information is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.