DWI arrest

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

LICKING, Mo. (July 14, 2023) – On July 4, 2023, a Licking Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle, which was backing down a city street in a careless and imprudent manner. The driver, identified as Ronrico Broadway, of Licking, exhibited indications of alcohol impairment, and was subsequently arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.

A Probable Cause Affidavit will be sent to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office seeking the following charges for Ronrico C. Broadway, age 40, of Licking: Driving While Revoked/Suspended (Class E Felony); Driving While Intoxicated – Prior (Class A Misdemeanor) and Operating Motor Vehicle Owned by Another Knowing Owner of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility – 1st Offense (Class D Misdemeanor).

The above information is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.