Felony arrest

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

LICKING, Mo. (July 14, 2023) – On July 9, 2023, Licking Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Myers Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the residents stated they had a very loud verbal argument but denied it had become physical. While investigating the incident, an officer recognized Mitchell Warren, of Salem, who was also present, and knew Warren to have a felony warrant out of Dent County. Upon confirmation of the arrest warrant the officer attempted to take Warren into custody, but Warren resisted and fled on foot from the residence. K9 Atos was utilized in apprehending Warren, along with assistance from an off-duty Texas County Sheriff’s Deputy. Warren was transported to the Texas County Jail pending extradition for the Dent County warrant (Stealing – Motor Vehicle/Watercraft/Aircraft).

A Probable Cause Affidavit will be sent to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requesting the following charges for Mitchell Allen Warren, age 41, of Salem: Resisting or Interfering with Arrest for a Felony (Class E Felony).

The above information is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.