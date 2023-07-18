Lonski receives sentencing for drugs at SCCC

Sentencing of former South Central Correctional Center (SCCC) employee Michael L. Lonski was handed down on Friday, July 7, for delivering illegal contraband into the prison. Lonski had entered a guilty plea on May 2, 2023. He received a sentence of 6 years incarceration in the Department of Corrections (DOC) and court costs, and a fine of $24,000.00.

On June 4, 2022, the Licking Police Department conducted a joint, short-term, narcotics investigation with members of the DOC at SCCC. During the investigation, it was discovered that Lonski had brought an illegal substance into the facility, concealed on his person. Lonski was searched by SCCC employees inside the facility and contraband was discovered. A further search of his vehicle by Licking police officers revealed additional items of suspected controlled substance.

During an interview with Lonski, he admitted to meeting an inmate’s family member and obtaining illegal contraband, consisting of paper believed to be soaked in liquid narcotics, and then introducing the contraband inside the facility. Lonski advised that he received a monetary compensation from the inmate’s family member for introducing the substance inside the facility.