American Legion Post 559 reorganizes in Licking

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

American Legion Post 559 again has a presence in Licking, as of Tuesday, July 11. It had been previously decided by post officers to close the post, move assets to safekeeping and transfer memberships when the pandemic caused inactivity and a drop in membership.

The first of monthly meetings, to be held the second Tuesday, saw the election of officers and a membership of 15 ready to continue the many programs American Legion provides and participates in. The post will hold the same charter and chapter.

Newly elected officers are: Commander Ron Jones, Adjutant Ron Jones, 1st Vice Commander Jimmy Wolfe, Finance Officer Kim Wolfe, Sgt.-At-Arms Hayden Smithson, and Service Officer Ron Jones. As the membership expands, additional offices will be appointed, and some offices currently filled by Jones will be reassigned.

The American Legion Licking Memorial Post No. 559 was chartered December 31, 1947.

Ron Jones, 1st Vice Commander of District 16, is excited about revitalizing the Licking Post and is joined by his daughter, Kim Wolfe, and her husband, Jimmy, as part of the membership.

“Licking is a close community with nine previous members who did not want to transfer their membership when the AL post closed. It’s a good community, and we are in cooperation with the Licking Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6337, where our meetings will be held,” said Jones, who offered to come to Licking as part of the reorganization.

Dual membership in the American Legion and the VFW enhances that cooperation for our country’s veterans. Providing Color Guard and Military Honor Funerals are some of the tributes where both organizations have consistently worked together.

The post intends to start slow while continuing the AL youth programs, offering Veterans Services in helping with VA claims, supporting the Licking school system, attending area government meetings and having community involvement.

The American Legion supports American Legion Baseball, Boys State, Girls State, Eagle Scout of the Year, the High School Oratorical Contest, Junior Shooting Sport, Scholarships and Veterans Affairs.

One federal active duty day in the U.S. Armed Forces with an honorable discharge, or continuing service means eligibility for membership in the American Legion; service in a foreign war is not mandatory. July 1 began the new year for annual membership, which continues through July of the next year.

For more information contact Post Service Officer/Adjutant Ron Jones at 405-618-6779.