Coming Events July 20, 2023

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.

“THE MYSTERIOUS BEAST OF GEVAUDAN”

The Star Dramatic Company presents its newest production, “The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan,” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22, Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23 and Sunday, July 30, at the historic Star Theatre in Willow Springs.

MORE VBS FUN

“Keepers of the Kingdom” Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Licking, from Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27. Supper, crafts, music, recreation, spiritual truths and fun are included each evening for children 4-years through sixth grade.

ART ON THE ROCK

A See the Rock through Colored Glass art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or a Sip ‘n Paint class from 6 to 9 p.m. with Patty at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Friday, July 21. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

SIDE-BY-SIDE RIDE

The Licking Bridge Builders will hold their first annual Side-by-Side Ride beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Lunch will be at Big Rock Candy Mountain, a trip of approximately 35 miles one way. Contact Cindy at 618-781-6867 to sign up.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT

Intercounty Electric Cooperative is hosting a free movie night on Saturday, July 29, at Salem City Park. “Finding Nemo” will be shown, beginning at dark.

KID’S TROUT TOURNAMENT

The Kid’s Trout Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Saturday, August 5. The tournament is sponsored by the Dorman L Steelman Lodge and is limited to kids 15 years and under with two age categories. Registration is at the lodge and two prizes will be awarded. Other prizes will be awarded courtesy of the Ray Parker Memorial.

ROUND SPRING CELEBRATION

A Round Spring Celebration will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at Echo Bluff State Park on Saturday, August 5. 10 a.m. – Family booths and Vintage River Camp. 4 p.m. – Historical presentation at Zoe Spring. 6 p.m. – Old-fashioned Pie Supper and Cake Walk. Music by Friends Pickin’. Sponsored by the Ozark Heritage Project in cooperation with the Shannon County Museum and supporters. Call 573-663-2269 for more information.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, the last Thursday of each month, through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

CRAFT SHOW

There will be a craft show at the junction of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs every second Saturday of the month.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is July 27.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

