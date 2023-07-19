Fifth Annual LPHC Bike Show

Photos by Christy Porter

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The 5th Annual LPHC Bike Show was held at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church on Saturday. The event opened with a warm welcome, the warmth provided by our heavenly Father, and a welcoming greeting and prayer by Pastor Erin McConnell.

Photos by Christy Porter

As the bikers drove in, Haddlie Miller, along with her grandfather, Jim Wilson, registered them for the trophy contest and gave out raffle tickets for the ongoing door prize drawings.

Bikers and guests alike were greeted by many area organizations: the United Community Help Center with Terry and George Snelling, who gave away stuffed toys and candy; Robin Glenn with the Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri, who provided information and accepted donations, including much needed diapers for the wee ones; and Humans of Surrender, represented by Brett Aubrey and Jenny Johnson-Aubrey with Grace Woods Fellowship in Edgar Springs, who offered guidance for those seeking it.

Photos by Christy Porter

Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) with Ron Stow and Darlene and Mandi Wilson had literature available, as did the Bikers for Christ-Salem Chapter, represented by Mike Elliot at the booth. Both organizations and others participated in the Bike Blessings throughout the day. Biker Chad Barton’s bike received a bike blessing upon arrival and an “I was blessed in ’23” sticker was placed on the windshield. Bike blessings were also done on Biker Sunday.

Photos by Christy Porter

Organizations within LPHC provided prayer, games, food and fun, making it truly a family event. The kids enjoyed the Face Painting with Charissa McConnell, and the games with Sandra Smith. Diane Beers was available to share in prayer at the Prayer Booth, with anyone so desiring. The Men’s Ministry grilled hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs, served with chips and drinks. The Women’s Ministry held a Bake Sale with lots of yummy baked goods. Tia Dickerson and Chance Dickerson greeted diners.

Pastor McConnell shared a devotional that recognized that all have sinned; even “the best of us are sinners, but there’s forgiveness in Jesus Christ.”

He shared the scripture “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33, KJV)

He completed the devotional with heartfelt prayer.

Photos by Christy Porter

Contest judges John Jones, Scott Richardson and Kenny Santee had difficult decisions to make while judging participants. Winners were selected, Pastor McConnell announced the winners and Michael Florence, aka “Preacher Man,” presented the trophies and prizes.

Photos by Christy Porter

Winners were:

General category: First place, Arthur Purser (photos unavailable); second place, Jerry Breeding; and third place, Jonathan Ashe.

Alternative category: First place, George Snelling; second place, Dex; and third place, James Gregory.

Christopher McConnell took home the Ugly award, a bucket of cleaning supplies.

Junior Bicycle contest: First place, Zoey McConnell; second place, Alex McConnell; and third place, Greyson McConnell.

There were 47 motorcycles at the bike show and three junior bikes.

Pastor McConnell extended “a special acknowledgement for Brian Friend and the Licking Chamber of Commerce for providing the grill for our event.”

Biker Sunday was held on Sunday with Michael “Preacher Man” Florence speaking. The service was followed with a fellowship dinner.