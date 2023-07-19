Licking FFA members attend FFA Camp

By Advisor Rae Kirkwood

Four members of the Licking FFA Chapter attended Missouri FFA Camp Week 5 at Camp Rising Sun. There were 23 chapters represented, with 136 campers.

Camp elections were held Monday afternoon. Autumn Johnson was the chapter’s delegate. Jd Fox ran for a camp office, and members of the camp elected him to serve as Camp Secretary.

All campers had the opportunity to receive their State Leadership Pins. The State Leadership Pin is won by attending 13 leadership activities throughout their week. These leadership activities range from elective leadership trainings, speaking contests, general FFA knowledge quizzes, learning how to water ski and water disc, boating and archery.

All four members of the Licking FFA received their State Leadership Pin. Those campers were Howard Broadaway, Jd Fox, Cameron Teems and Autumn Johnson. In total, 56 students received their Leadership Pin at Week 5.

Autumn Johnson received 2nd place in Impromptu Speaking and 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking, as well as All Around Camper.

Friday afternoon was the Waterfront Carnival, where students could compete in team activities with other campers. Howard Broadaway won two events, the two-person canoe race and the swamp canoe race.