Missouri Ozark Rally seeking volunteers

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Organizers of the 100 Acre Wood rally, held annually in Salem and surrounding areas since 1977, are organizing a small, local rally, the Missouri Ozark Rally, to be held on Friday, August 4, in the Paddy Creek area west of Licking.

While only 9 to 13 cars are expected to compete in the August 4 rally, 100 or so volunteers are anticipated to be involved in the event.

The rally will give local racers a chance to hone their skills and it provides a training opportunity for volunteers for the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood held in March, which attracts between 80 and 90+ competitors.

Friday, August 4, at 4 p.m., registration of volunteers and competitors, and tech will be happening at Fox Fire Station.

The Town & Country Supermarket parking lot will host the Saturday morning Parc Expose, with cars to arrive by 10:30 a.m. The “pit area” for the racers will be located there. The first car will leave at 11:30 a.m., and cars will return for service about 2:15 p.m. The second pass will begin around 3 p.m., with cars anticipated to return about 5:45 p.m. Town & Country Supermarket will be making Saturday lunches for the volunteers.

Racers will travel about 60 miles total, competing for the best times. Two competitive stage roads will be traveled 4 times by racers.

Organizers say they are happy the event is being held totally in Licking and its surroundings. They encourage local residents to volunteer by going to https://rally101.100aw.org/volunteerinformation/.

“It’s a great way to see the competition up close, and we’re a very friendly crowd,” said organizer Kim Demotte.