Missouri Ozark Rally seeking volunteers

Photo by Shari Harris
Co-driver James Dallman and driver Ryan Rethy finished with the best time in the 2022 Missouri Ozark Rally, which was held in southern Texas County.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Organizers of the 100 Acre Wood rally, held annually in Salem and surrounding areas since 1977, are organizing a small, local rally, the Missouri Ozark Rally, to be held on Friday, August 4, in the Paddy Creek area west of Licking.

While only 9 to 13 cars are expected to compete in the August 4 rally, 100 or so volunteers are anticipated to be involved in the event.

The rally will give local racers a chance to hone their skills and it provides a training opportunity for volunteers for the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood held in March, which attracts between 80 and 90+ competitors.

Friday, August 4, at 4 p.m., registration of volunteers and competitors, and tech will be happening at Fox Fire Station.

The Town & Country Supermarket parking lot will host the Saturday morning Parc Expose, with cars to arrive by 10:30 a.m. The “pit area” for the racers will be located there. The first car will leave at 11:30 a.m., and cars will return for service about 2:15 p.m. The second pass will begin around 3 p.m., with cars anticipated to return about 5:45 p.m. Town & Country Supermarket will be making Saturday lunches for the volunteers.

Racers will travel about 60 miles total, competing for the best times. Two competitive stage roads will be traveled 4 times by racers.

Organizers say they are happy the event is being held totally in Licking and its surroundings. They encourage local residents to volunteer by going to https://rally101.100aw.org/volunteerinformation/.

“It’s a great way to see the competition up close, and we’re a very friendly crowd,” said organizer Kim Demotte.

