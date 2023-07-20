In this edition: July 20, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

Progressive Ozark Bank is offering a 7-month term CD rate special.

You can get started on your degree today at DruryGO.

Phelps Health announces a new name for their immediate care clinics: Phelps Health Walk-In Clinics, with the same care.

The Phelps County Fair begins August 3 with lots of activities.

The Assembly of God held a Ladies Night Out.

New Life Freewill Baptist Church hosted Walter Plant in concert.

Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild has revealed the 2023 Raffle Quilt for the 2023 Quilt Show in October.

The Cabool Clinic of TCMH enhances a patient’s experience.

Read about “Customer Service” with Texas County 911.

Representative Bennie Cook is named one of the “Champions of Nursing.”

New classes are upcoming at the Texas County Museum of Art & History, and an Ellen Reynolds show, “”Licking Through the Artist’s Brush,” is taking place.

This week Ozarks Cooks features “Tortellini Layered Salad,” submitted by Linda Mondy.

Rick Mansfield shares a “Spirit Quest.” Larry Dablemont tells “A Slick, Slimy, Seldom-Seen Salamander Success Story.” Scott Hamilton gives a cautionary report in the “United Nations Holds Artificial Intelligence Conference.”

Senator Karla Eslinger and Representative Bennie Cook presented Retirement Resolutions to civil servants.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Board of Aldermen, LPD, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT, MSHP and Missouri Conservation Commission.

