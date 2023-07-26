Assault investigation

By Brian Allgire, LPD Sergeant

On July 20, 2023, officers with the Licking Police Department were dispatched to the Corner Express gas station for a report of a male subject using a hatchet as a weapon and attacking people.

Upon arrival, officers located Shawn Sisler, age 33, at the gas pump, and an uninjured victim nearby. Officers spoke with both parties and viewed surveillance videos to conclude their investigation. Sisler was determined to be the aggressor, while using the hatchet as an edged weapon towards the identified victim.

Shawn Sisler, of Licking, was transported to the Texas County Justice Center, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges from Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens. Sisler was issued a warrant for Assault 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action. He is currently being held at the Texas County Justice Center without bond.

The above information is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.